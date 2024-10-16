Expand / Collapse search

President Biden to visit Arizona, White House says

Updated  October 16, 2024 9:18am MST
Biden to visit Arizona on Oct. 24-25

PHOENIX - President Joe Biden will visit Arizona next week, according to the White House.

Biden will be in the Grand Canyon State on Oct. 24-25 "to participate in an official event." No other details about the president's visit have been announced.

Biden's visit to Arizona will come just days before the 2024 general election. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally in Chandler, and former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Prescott Valley.

A recent poll from the Wall Street Journal shows Harris with a slight lead over Trump in Arizona.

