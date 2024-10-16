President Biden to visit Arizona, White House says

The Brief President Joe Biden will be in Arizona on Oct. 24-25. The White House says the president will "participate in an official event." No other details on Biden's visit have been announced.



President Joe Biden will visit Arizona next week, according to the White House.

Biden will be in the Grand Canyon State on Oct. 24-25 "to participate in an official event." No other details about the president's visit have been announced.

Biden's visit to Arizona will come just days before the 2024 general election. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally in Chandler, and former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Prescott Valley.

A recent poll from the Wall Street Journal shows Harris with a slight lead over Trump in Arizona.

