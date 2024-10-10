Kamala Harris holding rally in Arizona on Oct. 10

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris will appear at a rally in Chandler on Oct. 10. Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, made multiple campaign stops in the Valley on Wednesday. Harris' presidential opponent, former President Donald Trump, will be in Prescott Valley on Oct. 13.



With less than a month until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is making a return trip to Arizona.

Harris is scheduled to appear at a rally in Chandler on Oct. 10. Further details about the event have not been announced.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, attended an event with Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, and actor Jaime Camil in Phoenix on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump, Harris' presidential opponent, is scheduled to hold a rally in Prescott Valley on Oct. 13. Trump's running mate, JD Vance, was also in Arizona on Wednesday where he appeared at multiple campaign events.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 7: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before planting a pomegranate tree at the Vice President's residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on October 7, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

