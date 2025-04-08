Avelo Airlines to fly deportation flights out of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

The Brief Avelo Airlines will charter ICE flights out of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The flights are scheduled to begin on May 12. The airline says it will open a base at the airport and begin hiring for multiple positions.



An airline has signed an agreement to be a charter company for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration Control and Enforcement agency.

Avelo Airlines will provide three 737-800s based out of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport for deportation flights that will begin on May 12, the company said in a statement.

The flights will be both domestic and international.

Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

"Having a portion of our company dedicated to charter flying, without exposure to fluctuating fuel prices or risk from macroeconomic factors, provides us with the stability to grow our core business, which is scheduled passenger travel," Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement.

The airline says it's immediately looking to hire locally for pilots, flight attendants and aircraft technicians. Current employees will have the option of transferring to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Aiport.

Map of the airport