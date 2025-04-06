DPS: Phoenix driver killed after losing control of car on Loop 202

The Brief An unidentified driver was killed in a Phoenix crash after losing control on Loop 202, Arizona DPS said. The April 6 crash happened just before 2 a.m. near Vee Quiva Way.



A driver was killed in a Phoenix crash early Sunday morning on Loop 202, DPS said.

What we know:

The April 6 crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Loop 202 and Vee Quiva Way when the driver of a black car allegedly drove onto the emergency shoulder of the highway and sideswiped a red car.

The driver of the black car lost control and crashed into a barrier wall. That driver was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

DPS didn't identify the driver who was killed.

We don't know if anyone inside the red car was hurt.

DPS didn't say if speed and/or impairment were factors in the crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A driver was killed in an April 6 crash on Loop 202 near Vee Quiva Way. (Photo from ADOT)

Map of the area where the crash happened: