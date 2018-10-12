Neighbors banding together to stop crime
A Valley thief is targeting homes and homeowners are fed up. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Mexico fans watch in Laveen, as team was defeated
On July 2, Brazil brought an end to Mexico's run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but before that, fans of Team Mexico were out in force in Laveen to watch the games. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
ADOT open to changes for South Mountain Freeway interchange
People living near the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway are fighting back against an ADOT plan to build an interchange in the middle of their neighborhood. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.
Laveen father and son helping those in need to get a bike
Remember how cool it was to get your first bike, and how devastating it was when something happened to it? A West Valley man is helping kids own a bike, and it doesn't cost them a thing. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Search underway for bank robbery suspects in South Phoenix
Phoenix Police are searching for some bank robbery suspects in South Phoenix late Friday afternoon.
Turf from the Cactus Bowl donated to David Glasser Complex in Laveen
There is a new addition to the David Glasser Complex in Laveen.
Pastor to lead prayer vigil at Betty Fairfax High School, following recent shooting
A Valley pastor will be leading a prayer service in Laveen Thursday night, as teachers and students at Betty Fairfax High School cope with a recent shooting. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Person responsible for illegal dumping in Laveen caught on camera
Person responsible for illegal dumping in Laveen caught on camera
WHAT HAPPENED? Cats disappearing from Laveen neighborhood
One after another, cats are disappearing in a Laveen neighborhood, and a woman who takes them in is wondering what's going on. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Dogs found dead in crates on side of Laveen street
One after another, four dead dogs were found in crates on the side of the street in Laveen, in a horrifying sight. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
New sports complex named after fallen Phoenix Police officer
On Friday, groundbreaking took place for a brand new sports complex in Laveen in Southwest Phoenix. The complex is name in honor of a fallen Phoenix Police officer. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Army veteran's ex-husband suspected of murder in her disappearance
A Laveen man is behind bars, charged with the death of his ex-wife who disappeared with her dog in southern California over Labor Day weekend. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald has more on how police tracked the suspect down.
Illegal trash dumping upsetting Laveen residents
Illegal trash dumping upsetting Laveen residents
David Glasser Foundation holds first ever give back backpack event
The David Glasser Foundation hosted its first ever give back event on Sunday. The Foundation asked for backpack donations for students in need just before they start the next school year.
Family of driver speaks out following deadly crash
An early morning crash in Laveen left a man dead and a teenage girl hospitalized. Officers say the impact was so great, parts from the vehicles were seen nearly 300 feet away. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Laveen man wins Rhodes Scholarship
He works for the Assoc. of Arizona Food Banks and now he's a Rhodes Scholar! FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
BBQ smoker stolen from Valley family business
Surveillance footage caught a giant barbecue smoker being stolen from a driveway in Laveen on Sunday night.
Police: Human remains found in Laveen sewer line
Crime scene tape was all around a Laveen neighborhood as police took their investigation from manhole to manhole.
Police arrest 5 teens after locking down Laveen neighborhood
Police have arrested five teens in connection to multiple armed robberies in a Laveen neighborhood.