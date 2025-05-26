Body found in lake at Laveen park

The Brief A body was found on May 25 in a lake at Cesar Chavez Park in Laveen. The victim has not been identified. Police say they are investigating the cause of the incident.



A body was pulled from a lake at a park in Laveen on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says the body was found just after 8 a.m. on May 25 at Cesar Chavez Park, located near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.

"Detectives and rescue divers from the Phoenix Police Department were contacted and arrived to assist in recovery operations," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The victim, an adult man, was taken to the medical examiner's office.

Police say there were no apparent signs of foul play.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

What's next:

The medical examiner will determine the victim's cause and manner of death.

Map of where the body was found