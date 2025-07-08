2 hurt during drive-by shooting in Laveen, police say

The Brief Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting on July 7 near 35th and Southern Avenues. The victims are expected to survive. Police say the suspect was hospitalized after shooting himself.



Two people are expected to survive following a double shooting late Monday night in Phoenix.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, officers just before 10 p.m. on July 7 responded to 35th and Southern Avenues for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, the officers found two men who had been shot.

"Officers learned that a known suspect had driven by and shot at both victims striking them before driving away," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers found the suspect's vehicle and tried to stop it, but the suspect continued driving away and a pursuit ensued. A short time later, police were able to disable the suspect's vehicle, ending the pursuit.

"It was at this time the suspect turned the gun on himself and shot," Sgt. Bower said. "The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

What we don't know:

No identities were released. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

What's next:

Police say the suspect will be arrested and booked into jail after he's released from the hospital.

