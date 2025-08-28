1 dead, 1 hurt in Laveen crash

article

The Brief A man was killed in a crash on Aug. 28 near 31st and Southern Avenues. The man who died wasn't identified. Another man involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A crash early Thursday morning near an intersection in Laveen left a man dead and another man hurt.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says the crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 28 near 31st and Southern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they found two drivers hurt.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The driver who died wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of where the crash happened