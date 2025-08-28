Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 hurt in Laveen crash

By
Published  August 28, 2025 8:38am MST
Laveen
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

A crash on Aug. 28 near 31st and Southern Avenues in Laveen left a driver dead and another hurt.

The Brief

    • A man was killed in a crash on Aug. 28 near 31st and Southern Avenues.
    • The man who died wasn't identified.
    • Another man involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. - A crash early Thursday morning near an intersection in Laveen left a man dead and another man hurt.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says the crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 28 near 31st and Southern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they found two drivers hurt.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The driver who died wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

LaveenNews