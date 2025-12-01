Phoenix PD untangles deadly motorcycle dispute, shooting, hit-and-run

The Brief Phoenix Police investigators said a dispute between two motorcyclists resulted in one, Job Martinez, shooting and killing the other, Scott Kikes. Martinez was then fatally struck by a driver moments after the shooting. The investigation is complicated by police attempts to verify the authenticity of a violent cell phone video of the incident, which has not yet been traced to its original poster, amid an age of concern over artificial intelligence manipulation.



Phoenix Police are investigating a confusing and deadly scene involving two motorcyclists on Nov. 28 near the I-17 overpass at 7th Avenue.

What we know:

Police say one motorcyclist, Job Martinez, shot and killed the other, Scott Kikes, during a dispute. Moments later, a driver struck and killed Martinez. The driver left the scene but remained nearby, police said.

"Very confusing scene. Detectives worked multiple hours to piece out what happened. Tragic and very concerning for our community as well," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Jen Zak.

Zak said detectives are trying to determine if the driver was a third-party witness or if they were involved in the dispute.

"We do know that individual saw that person getting shot and did hit the person doing the shooting," Zak said. "As to how that ties into this whole scene, whether he was a third party unknown, we're still working on the details of that."

Dig deeper:

The investigation is complicated by a violent cell phone video of the shooting that police are attempting to confirm is authentic, citing challenges in an age of artificial intelligence. Investigators also have not yet identified who posted the video.

Police are also investigating online claims and tips about possible connections to motorcycle gangs.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information or additional video to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS; callers can remain anonymous.

Map of the area where the incident happened