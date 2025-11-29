Motorcyclist shot, suspected gunman hit by car after fight breaks out: police

The Brief Two motorcyclists are dead after a fight led to a shooting at a traffic light late Friday night. The man who fired the shots was struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries; the gunshot victim also died from his injuries. Police detained the driver of the vehicle, but whether the driver will face charges remain unknown.



One man is dead and another was seriously hurt after a fight led to shots being fired late Friday night, Phoenix Police said.

What we know:

At 10:52 p.m. on Nov. 28, officers responded to a traffic collision involving motorcycles near I-17 and South 7th Avenue.

Police learned that two motorcyclists were stopped at a traffic light near the intersection, when one rider shot the other. The driver of a nearby vehicle saw the man shooting, and struck him with his car.

The driver was detained fro questioning and later released, pending investigation, police said.

Dig deeper:

Both the man who was shot, and the man struck by the car were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. They both later died.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to learn the circumstances leading up to the initial shots fired. They did not release the identities of the people involved. It is unclear if the driver will face charges.

What you can do:

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

Map of the collision location.