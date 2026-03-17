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from THU 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Kofa, Central La Paz, Superior, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, New River Mesa, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert
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Extreme Heat Warning
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Arizona weather forecast: Near-record highs in Phoenix expected on St. Patrick's Day

By
Updated  March 17, 2026 7:55am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Weather Forecast - 3/17/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/17/26

The heat is on! Today could be our last day under triple digits in the Valley until next week.

The Brief

    • Record-breaking temperatures are forecast for Arizona this week, with Phoenix expected to hit the 100s as part of an unprecedented March heatwave.
    • Extreme heat watches take effect Wednesday through Sunday for southern and western deserts due to a high risk of heat illness during this early-season spike.

PHOENIX - The heat is on, and it's only getting hotter!

An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure is building over the southwest and will center over Arizona by Wednesday. As this happens, the forecast highs climb from near-record level to record-smashing level.

This Week:

Sunny and dry conditions last all week with our climbing temperatures. Tuesday, the forecast high jumps to the upper 90s and by Wednesday, the first triple digit day of 2026 is in the forecast.

We're expecting to reach a high of 101 on Wednesday. What is more shocking, the temperature will continue to jump to around 105 through the end of the work week. The forecast high is 104 on Thursday and 106 on Friday with a high of 105 Saturday and 102 Sunday.

Dig deeper:

Currently, the all-time record temperature for March in Phoenix is 100 degrees. The all-time record for April in Phoenix is 105 degrees. This week we may break both records. The current record for 90+ degree days in a row in March is six days. We'll also blast through that record.

Finally, we'll set a record for the earliest triple-digit day. The current record is March 26, set in 1988.

In addition to setting records in Phoenix, much of the state will see record high temperatures and even all-time records. In fact, the whole region will begin setting records in the next couple of days.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

sat rad

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

tomorrow

rainfall

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
  • Sip cool water if person is alert
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
  • Check the UV Index
  • Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

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