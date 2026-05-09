Cooling centers open in Phoenix as extreme heat arrives

The Brief The Valley reached triple-digit temperatures Saturday, triggering an extreme heat warning that begins Sunday for Mother’s Day. Cooling centers and pods across the Valley are now open through September to provide water and air conditioning to the public. Phoenix Fire crews have already responded to two mountain rescues as officials warn of grueling conditions for hikers and first responders.



The Valley topped triple digits on May 9, and the heat is only intensifying. An extreme heat warning takes effect May 10, with even more triple-digit temperatures expected just in time for Mother’s Day.

What we know:

Cooling centers opened May 1 and will be open until at least the end of September.

At one of the state cooling pods located off West Adams Street in Phoenix, people have been coming in throughout the day to take advantage of the air conditioning. This pod is run by the Arizona Faith Network, one of nearly a dozen the nonprofit helps run each year.

Local perspective:

The Heat Relief Network is a valleywide partnership providing water, cooling centers, and donation sites to help people stay safe during extreme heat. The network’s goal is to prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths among vulnerable populations. Last year, the Arizona Faith Network says its locations saw more than 55,000 visits.

"I must remind people it's not just for the unhoused, it's also for everybody that may be experiencing some of the elderly," said Arene Rushdan of the Arizona Faith Network, who operates nearly a dozen cooling centers across the Valley. "If they have the air conditioners not working, they can come in, construction workers can come in. It's not just for the unsheltered, although those are the majority of the members that utilize our centers."

Rushdan said their main goal is tpo help prevent heat-related deaths.

"Just having community members chip in where they can helps out a great deal," Rushdan said.

Dig deeper:

Phoenix Fire says crews have already responded to two hiking incidents Saturday. Firefighters say these rescues can be grueling, with crews carrying more than 40 pounds of equipment to reach stranded hikers.

"We'll try to use our utilize other crews to maybe hike up to the top, to kind of recycle crews," said DJ Lee of the Phoenix Fire Department. "And anytime we do come up off of a mountain and extreme heat, we'll check our vital signs will make sure that they go through a rehabilitation cycle where they get plenty of fluids there in that cooler building."

One South Mountain visitor, Brian Phillips, said he had never seen the trailhead parking lots so empty because of the heat.

"Like it does every year, it goes from perfect to uncomfortable," Phillips said. "It's really kind of hard to pull in and not see a single car in the parking lot. I've never seen that in all the years I've been coming. You can get turned around disoriented really fast if you’re not careful."

Why you should care:

Some Phoenix trails will close when the National Weather Service issues an extreme heat warning. Hikers can expect them to be restricted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

What you can do:

Firefighters urge hikers to prepare the night before, stay hydrated, and watch for warning signs of heat illness like heavy sweating, dizziness, and trouble breathing.

Organizations looking to sign up for the Heat Relief Network can do so through Maricopa County throughout the entire summer. Officials want to remind the public the cooling centers are open to everyone.