Gas prices remain high as EPA relaxes rules to lower costs

The Brief The Environmental Protection Agency has relaxed rules to allow gas stations to sell E-15 and E-10 fuel in an effort to lower costs. Drivers report significant price increases over the last two months, with some full tanks costing $140 compared to $85 previously. A federal waiver for these fuel rules expires May 20, though the EPA may extend it if gas prices remain high.



Gas prices remain high despite the Environmental Protection Agency relaxing rules at the start of the month to let gas stations sell E-15 and E-10 gas in an attempt to lower gas prices.

What we know:

At a gas station selling E-10 in Chandler, regular gas is $4.85 for cash and $4.95 for credit cards. Prices were even as high as $5.59 on 24th and Van Buren in Phoenix.

Typically, E-15 gas is supposed to make gas cheaper by about 10 to 20 cents. According to the EPA, E-15 gas can be found throughout the U.S. at 3,000 gas stations. It is something the EPA says is helping the U.S. rely less on imported fuel.

They are also getting rid of all the federal rules so that way gas stations can sell E-10.

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Local perspective:

One driver at the gas station says he is paying a lot more compared to a few months ago when prices were lower.

"For a full tank it's like $140," said Easton Anders. "Two months ago it was like $85, $90, maybe. I'm just having my friend drive me more honestly because it's a lot cheaper to fill up his car so I can fill up his car and he'll drive me more places."

Big picture view:

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says lower gas prices is a good thing for the agriculture industry. That is because she says it helps farmers have more of a domestic market, especially helping corn farmers.

What's next:

This waiver is done on May 20, but the EPA says they are willing to extend it if gas prices are still high.