Suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old woman in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash last month.
What we know:
The crash killed a 79-year-old pedestrian, identified as Vivian Hunter, happened at around 10:20 p.m. on April 21 near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Officials said the unknown suspect, who was driving a car similar to a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, fled the scene after the collision. Hunter was crossing the road when she was fatally struck.
What we don't know:
A description of the suspect and the exact model of the vehicle is not known.
What you can do:
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance video is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at silentwitness.org or by calling 480-948-6377.
Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,000.
Map of the area of the deadly crash.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department