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Suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old woman in Phoenix

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Published  May 9, 2026 2:41pm MST
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police seeks tips in deadly hit-and-run crash

Police seeks tips in deadly hit-and-run crash

Phoenix Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 79-year-old pedestrian near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road. 

The Brief

    • A search is underway for a driver who fatally struck a 79-year-old woman on April 21 near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road before fleeing the scene.
    • The suspect vehicle is described as being similar to a black Jeep Grand Cherokee; however, a specific description of the driver and the exact model remain unknown.
    • A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash last month. 

What we know:

The crash killed a 79-year-old pedestrian, identified as Vivian Hunter, happened at around 10:20 p.m. on April 21 near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road

Officials said the unknown suspect, who was driving a car similar to a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, fled the scene after the collision. Hunter was crossing the road when she was fatally struck. 

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect and the exact model of the vehicle is not known.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance video is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at silentwitness.org or by calling 480-948-6377. 

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,000. 

Map of the area of the deadly crash. 

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

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