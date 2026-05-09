Suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old woman in Phoenix

The Brief A search is underway for a driver who fatally struck a 79-year-old woman on April 21 near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road before fleeing the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as being similar to a black Jeep Grand Cherokee; however, a specific description of the driver and the exact model remain unknown. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash last month.

What we know:

The crash killed a 79-year-old pedestrian, identified as Vivian Hunter, happened at around 10:20 p.m. on April 21 near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officials said the unknown suspect, who was driving a car similar to a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, fled the scene after the collision. Hunter was crossing the road when she was fatally struck.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect and the exact model of the vehicle is not known.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance video is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at silentwitness.org or by calling 480-948-6377.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Map of the area of the deadly crash.