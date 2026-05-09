Man arrested after human remains found in Phoenix home

The Brief Phoenix Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Ebanks in connection with a deadly altercation inside a home near 24th Street and Oak Street on Thursday night. The identity of the victim and the specific cause of death have not yet been released.



A person has been arrested after police found the remains of a man found inside a Phoenix home.

What we know:

Just after 9 p.m. on May 7, Phoenix Police responded to a call regarding a man having been killed inside a home near 24th Street and Oak Street.

The remains of an adult man were found inside.

Officers said that earlier that evening, the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Christopher Ebanks, killed the victim following an argument.

Ebanks was arrested on May 8, and booked on charges including murder. There are no additional suspects, according to police.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity and the cause of death were not disclosed.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.

Map of the area of the homicide.