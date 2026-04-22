Body with gunshot wound found inside burned car on Loop 101, woman in custody: DPS

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The Brief DPS says a body with a gunshot wound was found inside a burned car on the Loop 101 near Union Hills Drive. The driver of the car was taken into custody. DPS says she will be booked into jail on homicide charges. No identities were released. The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown.



A woman is in custody after authorities say a body with a gunshot wound was found inside a burned car on a freeway in Glendale.

What we know:

Just after 10:30 p.m. on April 21, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers responded to a car fire on southbound Loop 101 near Union Hills Drive. DPS says a woman was standing outside the car, and after the fire was extinguished, a body with a gunshot wound was found in the front passenger seat.

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they determined that the woman was the driver of the car, and she is the suspect.

"She was taken into custody and will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail later today on homicide charges," DPS Sgt. Kameron Lee said. "A gun was located in the vehicle."

Local perspective:

The southbound lanes of the Loop 101 Agua Fria were closed, but they have since been reopened.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

What's next:

DPS says detectives are working to determine the relationship between the woman and the passenger, as well as what led up to the car fire.

Map of area where the incident happened: