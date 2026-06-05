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Deadly fall on South Mountain; Peoria employee accused of child abuse | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 5, 2026 5:51 PM MST
Published June 5, 2026 5:51 PM MST
article

From a fall on South Mountain killing a hiker, to a Peoria employee being accused of kicking a child who is non-verbal, here are tonight's top stories.

1. South Mountain hiker falls, dies from injuries

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South Mountain hiker dead after falling a 'significant distance'
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South Mountain hiker dead after falling a 'significant distance'

A hiker died Friday afternoon after falling a "significant distance" on South Mountain, rescue crews said.

2. Peoria employee accused of kicking child

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Peoria autism center worker accused of assault after allegedly kicking non-verbal student
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Peoria autism center worker accused of assault after allegedly kicking non-verbal student

Prosecutors say surveillance video captured the moment therapist Adolfo Salas kicked a 5-year-old boy at Soar Autism Center, leading to abuse charges.

3. Man found dead inside van in front of care facility

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Mesa police investigate death of a man with developmental disabilities found in van
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Mesa police investigate death of a man with developmental disabilities found in van

Mesa police are investigating after a 36-year-old man with developmental disabilities was found dead inside a van outside the Pathways for Life care facility.

4. Plea deal for murder suspect

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Judge accepts plea deal for man who killed New River pastor
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Judge accepts plea deal for man who killed New River pastor

The victim, identified as 76-year-old Pastor Bill Schonemann, was found dead inside his home in late April 2025. Investigators say Schonemann was found in a crucifixion-like position.

5. Arizona BNSF train burglary investigation

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Arizona BNSF train burglary investigation leads to discovery of over $500K worth of stolen goods: sheriff
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Arizona BNSF train burglary investigation leads to discovery of over $500K worth of stolen goods: sheriff

Authorities say over a half million dollars worth of stolen goods were recovered after a train was burglarized in northern Arizona.

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