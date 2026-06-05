Deadly fall on South Mountain; Peoria employee accused of child abuse | Nightly Roundup

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From a fall on South Mountain killing a hiker, to a Peoria employee being accused of kicking a child who is non-verbal, here are tonight's top stories.
1. South Mountain hiker falls, dies from injuries
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A hiker died Friday afternoon after falling a "significant distance" on South Mountain, rescue crews said.
2. Peoria employee accused of kicking child
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Prosecutors say surveillance video captured the moment therapist Adolfo Salas kicked a 5-year-old boy at Soar Autism Center, leading to abuse charges.
3. Man found dead inside van in front of care facility
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Mesa police are investigating after a 36-year-old man with developmental disabilities was found dead inside a van outside the Pathways for Life care facility.
4. Plea deal for murder suspect
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The victim, identified as 76-year-old Pastor Bill Schonemann, was found dead inside his home in late April 2025. Investigators say Schonemann was found in a crucifixion-like position.
5. Arizona BNSF train burglary investigation
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Authorities say over a half million dollars worth of stolen goods were recovered after a train was burglarized in northern Arizona.