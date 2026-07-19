Arizona man celebrates life milestones after successful Mayo Clinic lung transplant

The Brief A handyman and grandfather of 14 children celebrated his one-year lung transplant anniversary after previously being unable to walk down the hallway. The patient was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at age 60, which eventually left him unable to work or walk and talk. The surgical team at Mayo Clinic successfully treated 11 patients during the first year of its newly established Arizona lung transplant program.



It is hard to believe that just one year ago, a walk down the hall was not possible for 68-year-old Craig Scherer, a handyman and grandfather to 14 children.

The backstory:

"Imagine this: I was very physically fit," Scherer said. "I was a carpet installer. I'd pick up 100 pounds, 80 pounds on my shoulders, and go upstairs with it to where my final days before my transplant I could walk 15 feet with oxygen and I'd have to stop before I could take a break."

At age 60, Scherer was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD. Eventually, he could not work or even walk and talk at the same time. He called the experience "frustrating."

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"It slowed me down, frustrated me," Scherer said. "Watching my wife take the garbage can out to the street, because that's my job, it was hard."

But hope arrived when Scherer was selected to be the first patient at the new Mayo Clinic lung transplant program in Arizona last year. He was already walking just days after his surgery and was released 19 days later. He spent the next months in rehab and regaining strength.

One Year Later:

One year later, Scherer is celebrating just how far he has come, meeting up with one of the people who made this possible: his surgeon, Dr. Jonathon D'Cunha.

Reflecting on his recovery, Scherer expressed his deep gratitude to his surgical team. "I feel great," Scherer said. "You guys did a wonderful job on me. Obviously, as you can see, I have no complaints."

D'Cunha recalled the severity of the patient's condition prior to the operation. "He had to choose between talking and breathing," Dr. D'Cunha said. "And that's completely different."

What they're saying:

The transformation over the past year has been stark. "I was remarking today, I could hear him talking down the hall from a mile away because he's a larger than life individual these days with all the hope he has in front of him," Dr. D'Cunha said.

That hope has already turned into true happiness for Scherer.

"One of my granddaughters turns 16 this year and got her driver's license," Scherer said. "I thought I wouldn't get a chance to see that. I got another granddaughter getting married, I thought I wouldn't get to be there."

What we know:

Dr. D'Cunha explained that lungs are among the most complex organs to transplant. In the single year since the Mayo Clinic lung transplant program opened, the medical team has operated on 11 patients.

"Donor management of lungs is very important," D'Cunha said. "Because if you pick the right donor, it goes into the right recipient. That's the secret success for a great outcome."

The formula has clearly worked for Scherer, who is now breathing easily and living life fully.

"Now, I have my future," Scherer said. "I have more life to live."

Big picture view:

Scherer emphasized that his remarkable progress would not be possible without his wife, who served as his caregiver, and of course, the organ donor. He has since written a letter to the donor’s family to express his gratitude.