2026 Arizona election guide: Learn more about the congressional primaries

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The Brief All of Arizona's nine congressional seats will be up for election in 2026. Check out the candidates who will appear on the ballot in the July primary.



Election season has officially begun in Arizona, as voters in the state will vote in primaries that are scheduled to take place later in July.

Here's what to know about the congressional races in the upcoming primary.

When is Election Day?

What we know:

The 2026 primary election in Arizona will be held on July 21, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

Dig deeper:

According to Maricopa County Elections, the primary is on July 21 this year because of a new state law that moves the state's primary permanently to the second to last Tuesday in July.

"Previously, the date of the primary was the first Tuesday in August," Maricopa County officials wrote.

While election day is on July 21 for the primaries, early voting began on June 24.

When is the deadline to register to vote in the primary?

Per the Secretary of State's website, the last day to register to vote in the primary was June 22. It is no longer possible to register to vote in the July primary.

What are the federal races on the ballot?

Per the Secretary of State's page on the primary, all nine of Arizona's congressional seats are on the ballot.

There are no Senate races in Arizona this time around: the next one is scheduled for 2028.

Congressional District 1

The incumbent for this district is

Democratic Party

The four candidates in this primary are Marlene Galán-Woods, Rick McCartney, Amish Shah, and Jonathan Treble.

Two other people, Mark Robert Gordon and Victor Weintraub, are listed as having withdrawn their candidacies.

Libertarian Party

There is only one candidate in this race: Monica Alponte.

Republican Party

There are three candidates in this primary: Joseph Chaplik, Thomas "Jay" Feely IV, and John Trobough.

Green Party and No Labels Party

The only candidates for those two parties' primaries, identified as David Redkey and Christopher Ajluni, respectively, are listed as having withdrawn their candidacies.

Congressional District 2

Democratic Party

There is only one candidate in this race: Jonathan Nez. The other candidate in this race, Eric Descheenie, is listed as a withdrawn candidate.

Libertarian Party

There are two candidates in this race: Alex Flores and Curtis Goodwin. Flores is listed as a write-in candidate.

Republican Party

There is one candidate in this primary: Eli Crane.

Congressional District 3

Democratic Party

There is only one candidate in this primary: Yassamin Ansari.

Green Party

There is only one candidate in this primary: David Redkey, who is listed as a write-in candidate.

No Labels Party

There is only one candidate in this primary: Alan Aversa.

Republican Party

There is only one candidate in this primary: Nicholas N. Glenn, who is listed as a write-in candidate.

Congressional District 4

Democratic Party

There are two candidates in this primary: Kai Newkirk and Greg Stanton.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission did a one-on-one interview with Newkirk on May 27, the day a debate was scheduled between him and Stanton. Stanton skipped the debate.

No Labels Party

There are two candidates in this primary: Tisha Benoit and John Fillmore.

Republican Party

Zuhdi Jasser is listed as the only candidate who is still in the primary. The other candidate, Jerone Davison, is listed as "removed."

According to the candidate legal challenges section of the Arizona Secretary of State's website, Davison's candidacy was the subject of a challenge.

Congressional District 5

Democratic Party

There are three candidates for this primary: Brian Hualde, Chris James, and Elizabeth Lee.

A fourth candidate, Blake Bracht, is listed by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office as having withdrawn his candidacy.

A debate between Hualde, James and Lee took place on June 4.

Republican Party

There are two candidates in this primary: Daniel Keenan and Mark Lamb.

Congressional District 6

Democrats, Greens, Libertarians and Republicans are holding primaries for this congressional district, but each primary only has one candidate.

The four candidates are Juan Ciscomani (Republican), Joanna Mendoza (Democrat), Jereme Lance Peters (Libertarian) and Gary Swing (Green, write-in).

The only candidate in the No Labels primary for this district, Iman Bah, is listed as "removed."

Congressional District 7

Republican Daniel Francis Butierez, Sr. is listed as the only candidate in the GOP primary for this district, while Adelita Grijalva is listed as the only candidate in the Democratic primary.

Congressional District 8

Democratic Party

There are two candidates: Raymond "Ray" Keeler and Bernadette Placentia-Greene.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission conducted a debate between Keeler and Placentia-Greene on June 15.

No Labels Party

The only candidate in the No Labels Party primary for this district, Jessie Martines, is listed as having withdrawn their candidacy.

Republican Party

The only candidate for this primary is Abraham "Abe" Hamadeh.

Congressional District 9

Only the Republicans and Democrats will hold a primary for this district, and each primary has only one candidate: Paul Gosar for the GOP and Danielle "Dani" Sterbinsky for the Democrats.

What about the Senate? Will there be Senate elections in Arizona this year?

There will be no U.S. Senate elections in Arizona, because Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego are still in the middle of their respective six-year terms.

Sen. Kelly, who was elected to late Sen. John McCain's remaining term in 2020 and went on to win a term in his own right in 2022, will be up for election in 2028. Meanwhile, Sen. Gallego was elected to his first Senate term in 2024. The next election for his seat will take place in 2030.

What will happen next?

Those who win their primary will take part in the general election, which will take place on Nov. 3.

Whoever wins the November general election will serve a two-year term. Their seats will be up for election in 2028.