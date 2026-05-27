Arizona CD-4 election: Rep. Greg Stanton skips debate with Kai Newkirk

The Brief U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., is expected to skip a May 27 Democratic primary debate against challenger Kai Newkirk in Arizona's 4th Congressional District, making it a one-on-one discussion with Newkirk. The candidates present contrasting platforms, with Stanton highlighting his bipartisan record on infrastructure and economic growth, while Newkirk, a community organizer, is campaigning on a progressive platform that includes abolishing ICE and rejecting corporate PAC money. The district's primary election is scheduled for July 21, and the winner will advance to the Nov. 3 general election to face a Republican challenger for the seat, which covers parts of Tempe, Mesa and Chandler.



U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, an Arizona Democrat, is expected to skip a 4th Congressional District debate against Democratic challenger Kai Newkirk on May 27.

Stanton has represented Arizona's 4th Congressional district since 2023, which covers parts of Tempe, Mesa and Chandler. Newkirk says he's devoted his adult life to being a "community organizer to leading nonviolent struggles."

Kai Newkirk & U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton (Photo courtesy of the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website)

Dig deeper:

Stanton's campaign writes, "Congressman Greg Stanton delivers results for Arizona families, with a focus on creating good jobs and building a strong local economy that works for everyone. During his time as Mayor of Phoenix and now as a Congressman he has earned a reputation of working across the aisle to get things done – leading the city to invest in the biosciences, helping small businesses create jobs, earning national recognition as a leader on LGBT equality, and passing a transportation infrastructure plan that will triple Phoenix’s light rail system. Before his election to Congress in November of 2018, Greg served 7 years as Phoenix's Mayor and nine years on the City Council and as Arizona’s Deputy Attorney General. He attended Marquette University on the Harry S. Truman Scholarship and earned a law degree from the University of Michigan. Greg and his wife Nicole have two children."

Newkirk's campaign writes, "It’s time for change. We must take on the billionaire class and build an Arizona where a good life is affordable for all of us. Abolish ICE and end its reign of terror once and for all. And stop funding genocide and criminal wars, using that money to help here at home. I've devoted my adult life as as community organizer to leading nonviolent struggles for democracy, peace, our planet, and justice for all people. Now I'm running for Congress to bring that same fight from the strikes and the streets into the halls of power. No corporate money. No billionaire Super PACs. Not a dime from AIPAC. Just the hope, hearts, and hard work of everyday people ready to bring in a new day in Arizona. Join our movement of love, truth, and people power at KaiForAZ.com."

What's next:

Arizona's primary election is July 21, 2026. Whoever wins this election will go on to run against a Republican challenger in the Nov. 3 general election.