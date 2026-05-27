Woman riding electric scooter killed in South Phoenix car collision
PHOENIX - A woman riding an electric scooter was killed after colliding with a car in South Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The wreck happened just before 9:30 a.m. on May 27 near 7th Avenue and Broadway. Police said the woman failed to control her speed when she hit a car pulling into a driveway.
The victim was found in critical condition. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
Officers say the driver did not show signs of impairment.
What we don't know:
The woman's identity has not been released.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department