Woman riding electric scooter killed in South Phoenix car collision

The Brief A woman riding an electric scooter died after colliding with a car in South Phoenix near 7th Avenue and Broadway. Police said the woman failed to control her speed before striking a vehicle that was pulling into a driveway. The driver of the car showed no signs of impairment.



A woman riding an electric scooter was killed after colliding with a car in South Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The wreck happened just before 9:30 a.m. on May 27 near 7th Avenue and Broadway. Police said the woman failed to control her speed when she hit a car pulling into a driveway.

The victim was found in critical condition. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Officers say the driver did not show signs of impairment.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity has not been released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area.