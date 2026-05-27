Nick Cordova murder: Gilbert police seek leads six years after businessman was killed

article

The Brief May 27, 2026, marks six years since Nick Cordova was shot and killed inside his Gilbert air conditioning business. Investigators say Cordova was on FaceTime with his two children when the shooting occurred near Cooper and Guadalupe roads. Authorities have released surveillance video of a suspect at a nearby gas station, but no viable leads have been produced.



May 27, 2026, marks six years since Nick Cordova, 40, was killed inside his Gilbert air conditioning business.

What we know:

Police say he was on FaceTime with his two kids on May 27, 2020, at around 5:30 p.m., when he was shot and killed near Cooper and Guadalupe roads.

Investigators released surveillance video of a suspect at a gas station nearby minutes after the shooting, but at this point, it hasn't produced any viable leads. Police say a second suspect was seen there as well.

The suspect is described as a "Hispanic or Native American male approximately 5’8", with a heavy-set build."

Unidentified suspect in the May 27, 2020, murder of Nick Cordova in Gilbert, Arizona.

What you can do:

Silent Witness and Gilbert police are asking anyone with information to come forward. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this case should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain completely anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Related article