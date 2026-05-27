Nick Cordova murder: Gilbert police seek leads six years after businessman was killed
GILBERT, Ariz. - May 27, 2026, marks six years since Nick Cordova, 40, was killed inside his Gilbert air conditioning business.
What we know:
Police say he was on FaceTime with his two kids on May 27, 2020, at around 5:30 p.m., when he was shot and killed near Cooper and Guadalupe roads.
Investigators released surveillance video of a suspect at a gas station nearby minutes after the shooting, but at this point, it hasn't produced any viable leads. Police say a second suspect was seen there as well.
The suspect is described as a "Hispanic or Native American male approximately 5’8", with a heavy-set build."
Unidentified suspect in the May 27, 2020, murder of Nick Cordova in Gilbert, Arizona.
What you can do:
Silent Witness and Gilbert police are asking anyone with information to come forward. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information about this case should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain completely anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.