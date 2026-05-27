Mesa mother, boyfriend charged with murder after toddler with severe burns dies, PD says

The Brief Mesa police arrested a woman and her boyfriend on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse following the death of her 22-month-old son. Authorities allege 21-year-old Alexsander Byrne was the sole caregiver when the toddler suffered severe liquid burns over a large portion of his body. Investigators claim the child's mother, 24-year-old Artnesia Baptist, intentionally hid the injuries and failed to seek medical care for 10 days before the child died.



A Mesa woman and her boyfriend are accused of murder after her 22-month-old child was found unresponsive with severe liquid burns.

What we know:

On April 12 at around 9 a.m., Mesa Police officers responded to a home near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive for a report of a child who wasn't breathing.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 22-month-old child unresponsive and suffering from physical injuries consistent with burns," Mesa Police said. "Mesa Fire and Medical personnel also responded and transported the child to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Mesa Police began investigating what led up to the child's death. After several interviews and search warrants, detectives determined the child "sustained severe liquid burns over a large portion of his body while under the sole care of 21-year-old Alexsander Byrne, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, 24-year-old Artnesia Baptist."

Investigators allege Baptist intentionally hid the child's injuries and failed to get him medical treatment 10 days before his death.

On May 26, the two were arrested and are accused of first-degree murder and child abuse likely to cause death.

Alexsander Byrne & Artnesia Baptist

Dig deeper:

Court paperwork states, "The defendants hid the victim's burn from the victim's biological father, including threatening to kill the father if he showed up. This interaction occurred after the victim was burned but before the victim died."

A search warrant was served at Byrne's home and on his cell phone, Google account, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. His internet search history reportedly showed searches for "can you get first degree burns from a shower," "can 2nd degree burns kill you," and "first degree burns."

"After his arrest in a recorded post-Miranda interview, the defendant admitted he intentionally refused medical treatment for the child because he thought CPS would get involved. The defendant admitted that he knew it was wrong, illegal, caused additional injury to the child, additional pain, and caused the death of the child," court paperwork said.