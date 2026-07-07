Cruise ship hairstylist accused of sexually molesting women passengers: USAO

The Brief 26-year-old Pranit Narayan Pawar is accused of sexually molesting cruise passengers onboard the cruise ship Brilliant Lady , according to officials with the United States Attorney's Office. Pawar was hired as a hairstylist onboard the ship.



Federal officials say a man from India who worked on a cruise ship that sailed out of Seattle is accused of sexual misconduct involving passengers.

What we know:

Per a statement released on July 6, officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington say 26-year-old Pranit Narayan Pawar was arrested when the ship he was working on, the Brilliant Lady, docked in Seattle.

"The complaint alleges he sexually molested multiple passengers under the guise of giving them a massage," read a portion of the statement.

Big picture view:

The Brilliant Lady is one of four cruise ships operated by Virgin Voyages, a cruise line that launched in 2021.

In May 2026, Virgin Voyages announced that the Brilliant Lady will cruise out of Seattle, through September 2026, on various Alaska itineraries.

"The case is being prosecuted in federal court because the crimes occurred within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States," read a portion of the statement. "The FBI is tasked with investigating physical and sexual assaults within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction."

Timeline:

On a court affidavit related to the case, investigators listed two victims. Neither of the victims were identified by name.

Victim 1

Investigators said Pawar, who was hired as a hairstylist onboard the Brilliant Lady, treated Victim 1 during her appointment on June 26.

"During her salon appointment, Pawar officer [Victim 1] a massage," investigators wrote.

Officials say after Victim 1 accepted the massage, Pawar moved her to an adjacent barber shop that is near the salon.

Pawar, investigators allege, later moved both of his hands in the victim's private area for about 10 minutes, without the victim's permission.

Victim 2

Investigators said Victim 2 had an appointment scheduled with Pawar on June 25.

"During this appointment, Pawar told [Victim 2] that if she booked two more appointments with him, she would receive a complementary massage," investigators wrote. "[Victim 2] agreed to book two more appointments with Pawar."

A day later, on June 26, investigators said Victim 2 returned to the salon for the complimentary massage. Pawar allegedly touched Victim 2's private area without her permission.

Investigators also said that on the following day, Pawar allegedly asked Victim 2's daughter about Victim 2's relationship status.

It should be noted that the affidavit contained graphic descriptions of what allegedly happened during Victim 1 and Victim 2's respective incidents.

Pawar, per the affidavit, was interviewed by FBI special agents on July 2.

"Pawar stated that on a previous voyage, he began offering a massage to his clients, and that he has been doing this for the past 10 to 12 days," officials wrote. "Pawar stated that he has taken four to five women into the barber shop to give them massages."

Investigators said Pawar maintains he "did not intend to harm anyone," but that he "feels guilty for his mistakes" after he had time to reflect.

What's next:

Per USAO's statement, Pawar is accused of two counts of abusive sexual contact.

"Abusive sexual contact is punishable by up to two years in prison," read a portion of the statement.

We have reached out to Virgin Voyages for comment on this matter, but they have yet to respond.

What you can do:

Officials say anyone who "have been a victim of one of these crimes on a cruise or have witnessed one take place" should:

Report it to cruise ship security staff immediately, if they are still onboard, or

Contact local police and the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), if they are no longer on the cruise.