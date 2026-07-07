Man, woman found dead near Arizona-Utah border; suspect arrested

The Brief On July 5, Page Police and Fire responded to a shooting on Elm and El Camino Streets. Two people, a man and woman, were pronounced dead at the crime scene. A suspect has been located and was arrested.



A suspect has been arrested after two people were found shot to death inside a home near the Arizona-Utah border.

What we know:

On July 5 at 11:30 p.m., the Page Police and Fire Communications Center responded to a report that two people had been shot near Elm and El Camino.

Once at the home, officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The suspect was unknown and not on scene when officers arrived," police said.

Dig deeper:

Police secured the home and obtained a search warrant. Investigators then began processing the crime scene.

"Evidence collected provided investigators with a person of interest who may have been present when the shootings occurred," police said. "Investigators located the person of interest and interviewed him but did not initially charge him with any crimes related to the double homicide investigation."

The next day, the person of interest was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of two counts of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting.

Local perspective:

Police "do not believe there is any remaining threat to the community, as the alleged suspect and the weapon allegedly used have been seized by law enforcement."

What you can do:

If anyone has information related to the investigation, they advise contacting Detective Terry TerEick at ttereick@pageaz.gov.

Map of the cross streets where the shooting occurred: