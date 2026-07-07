Suspect detained following a stabbing in Phoenix
PHOENIX - At least one person is injured following a stabbing on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Around 3:23 a.m. on July 7, Phoenix Police responded to a call in the area of 24th and Jefferson streets for a stabbing, where they found one man with "at least one stab wound."
The Phoenix Fire Department transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was located in the area and was detained without "further incident," police said. The suspect was also transported to the hospital as a precaution.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect, and it is unknown what caused the alleged incident.
What's next:
Detectives responded to investigate and process the crime scene.
Map of where the crime occurred:
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department and FOX 10 Staff.