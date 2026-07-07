Suspect detained following a stabbing in Phoenix

article

The Brief On July 7 at around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a call of a stabbing at 24th and Jefferson streets. The victim was found with at least one stabbing wound. The victim and the suspect were located and both transported to the hospital.



At least one person is injured following a stabbing on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Around 3:23 a.m. on July 7, Phoenix Police responded to a call in the area of 24th and Jefferson streets for a stabbing, where they found one man with "at least one stab wound."

The Phoenix Fire Department transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was located in the area and was detained without "further incident," police said. The suspect was also transported to the hospital as a precaution.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect, and it is unknown what caused the alleged incident.

What's next:

Detectives responded to investigate and process the crime scene.

Map of where the crime occurred: