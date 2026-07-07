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Suspect detained following a stabbing in Phoenix

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 7, 2026 11:53 AM MST Published July 7, 2026 10:20 AM MST
article

Police and crime scene tape at 24th and Jefferson streets

The Brief

    • On July 7 at around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a call of a stabbing at 24th and Jefferson streets.
    • The victim was found with at least one stabbing wound.
    • The victim and the suspect were located and both transported to the hospital.

PHOENIX - At least one person is injured following a stabbing on Tuesday morning. 

What we know:

Around 3:23 a.m. on July 7, Phoenix Police responded to a call in the area of 24th and Jefferson streets for a stabbing, where they found one man with "at least one stab wound."

The Phoenix Fire Department transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect was located in the area and was detained without "further incident," police said. The suspect was also transported to the hospital as a precaution.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect, and it is unknown what caused the alleged incident.

What's next:

Detectives responded to investigate and process the crime scene. 

Map of where the crime occurred:

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department and FOX 10 Staff.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews