Homicide detectives investigate deadly Phoenix shooting: PD

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The Brief A shooting left one man dead on July 6 in Phoenix, according to police. The shooting happened at around 12:40 a.m. near 15th Street and Colter. Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.



A man died after he was found shot on July 6 in Phoenix.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 12:40 a.m., near 15th Street and Colter. Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives also responded to the scene and are currently investigating the situation.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the victim's name. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of the suspected shooting: