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Homicide detectives investigate deadly Phoenix shooting: PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 6, 2026 11:15 AM MST
Published July 6, 2026 11:15 AM MST
article

Police presence at 15th Street and Colter.

The Brief

    • A shooting left one man dead on July 6 in Phoenix, according to police.
    • The shooting happened at around 12:40 a.m. near 15th Street and Colter.
    • Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

PHOENIX - A man died after he was found shot on July 6 in Phoenix.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 12:40 a.m., near 15th Street and Colter. Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives also responded to the scene and are currently investigating the situation.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the victim's name. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of the suspected shooting:

The Source: Information was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department and FOX 10 Staff.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsPhoenix