Homicide detectives investigate deadly Phoenix shooting: PD
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PHOENIX - A man died after he was found shot on July 6 in Phoenix.
What we know:
The shooting happened at around 12:40 a.m., near 15th Street and Colter. Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives also responded to the scene and are currently investigating the situation.
What we don't know:
Police did not release the victim's name. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
Map of the suspected shooting:
The Source: Information was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department and FOX 10 Staff.