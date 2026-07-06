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Suspected stabbing in Phoenix leaves 1 hospitalized

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 6, 2026 11:23 AM MST Published July 6, 2026 9:48 AM MST

The Brief

    • On the evening of July 5, Phoenix PD responded to a call of a man bleeding near Central and Oregon Avenues.
    • When they arrived, they found the man had been stabbed and had life-threatening injuries.
    • The suspect has not been located.

PHOENIX - On July 5, Phoenix Police responded to a call of a man bleeding. After arriving, they found a man had been stabbed.

What we know:

Police responded at 7:20 p.m. near North Central Avenue and Oregon Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau also responded to assist with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

What's next:

The investigation remains open and active. Police say the suspect "remains outstanding."

What you can do:

Police say anyone with information about the crime should call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish.  They can also call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151.

Map of where the incident occurred:

The Source: Information was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews