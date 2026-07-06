Suspected stabbing in Phoenix leaves 1 hospitalized
PHOENIX - On July 5, Phoenix Police responded to a call of a man bleeding. After arriving, they found a man had been stabbed.
What we know:
Police responded at 7:20 p.m. near North Central Avenue and Oregon Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau also responded to assist with the investigation.
What we don't know:
Phoenix Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.
What's next:
The investigation remains open and active. Police say the suspect "remains outstanding."
What you can do:
Police say anyone with information about the crime should call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish. They can also call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151.
Map of where the incident occurred:
The Source: Information was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.