Suspected stabbing in Phoenix leaves 1 hospitalized

The Brief On the evening of July 5, Phoenix PD responded to a call of a man bleeding near Central and Oregon Avenues. When they arrived, they found the man had been stabbed and had life-threatening injuries. The suspect has not been located.



On July 5, Phoenix Police responded to a call of a man bleeding. After arriving, they found a man had been stabbed.

What we know:

Police responded at 7:20 p.m. near North Central Avenue and Oregon Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau also responded to assist with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

What's next:

The investigation remains open and active. Police say the suspect "remains outstanding."

What you can do:

Police say anyone with information about the crime should call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish. They can also call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151.

Map of where the incident occurred: