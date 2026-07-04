Multiple people shot at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District: PD

Police say multiple people were shot on July 4 at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, and no suspects are in custody.

What we know:

Glendale police say the severity of the victim's injuries is unknown.

No other details on the shooting have been released.

Police say multiple people were shot at Westgate in Glendale on July 4. (KSAZ-TV)

Map of Westgate Entertainment District: