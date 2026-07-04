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Multiple people shot at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District: PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 4, 2026 10:09 PM MST Published July 4, 2026 9:33 PM MST
Westgate shooting: Multiple people hurt, suspect sought
Westgate shooting: Multiple people hurt, suspect sought

Westgate shooting: Multiple people hurt, suspect sought

Multiple people were shot at Westgate in Glendale on July 4, and no suspects are in custody.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say multiple people were shot on July 4 at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, and no suspects are in custody.

What we know:

Glendale police say the severity of the victim's injuries is unknown.

No other details on the shooting have been released.

Police say multiple people were shot at Westgate in Glendale on July 4. (KSAZ-TV)

Map of Westgate Entertainment District:

The Source: The Glendale Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyGlendaleNews