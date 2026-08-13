Phoenix woman blacked out at bar, woke up to terrifying assault inside stranger’s apartment: PD

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The Brief A Phoenix woman said she blacked out at a bar, woke up being sexually assaulted in a stranger’s apartment and fought him off before running for help. She later identified 64-year-old Irvin Long by his smile in a photo lineup, and DNA from her body "strongly" matched him. Long was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with one count of felony sexual abuse.



A 64-year-old Phoenix man is facing felony charges after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at his apartment following a night out at a local bar last summer, according to court documents.

What we know:

Irvin Alfred Long was booked into jail Wednesday after detectives with the Phoenix Police Department’s fugitive apprehension detail found and arrested him. He is charged with one count of felony sexual abuse. Long maintained he had never met the victim, claiming she was framing him while offering no explanation for DNA evidence linking him to the alleged assault.

The backstory:

According to the probable cause statement, the victim told investigators she went to a Phoenix bar with her husband on the evening of July 25, 2025, where the couple had several alcoholic drinks. At some point, she noticed a Black man wearing a white hat leaning against a wall, looking at his cellphone and speaking with the DJ. After going to the bathroom, she blacked out. She next recalled the same man helping her into a vehicle and telling her he would take care of her before she passed out again.

Police say the man drove her to an apartment complex near 24th Street and Indian School Road. He assisted her into an apartment, locked the door and sat next to her on the couch, where he allegedly groped her and forcibly kissed her. She said she blacked out again and awoke on a bed with the man on top of her, sexually assaulting her. She pushed him off. He reportedly grabbed both of her shoulders and tried to force her back down, but she managed to shove him away.

The victim ran from the apartment as the man allegedly chased her, begging her to return. She banged on neighbors’ windows and yelled for help. One resident told her to go away. When she looked back, the man had returned to his apartment.

Realizing her cellphone — containing her debit card and ID in an attached wallet — was missing, she banged on the man’s door demanding it back. The apartment manager emerged, told her to stop causing a scene or he would call police, and she replied that she needed officers. Police later interviewed the manager, who confirmed the disturbance at the man's apartment and identified the tenant as Long.

Dig deeper:

The victim later identified Long in a photographic lineup of six similar men, saying she recognized him by his smile. She underwent a sexual assault examination by a forensic nurse, who documented significant injuries. Biological evidence collected from Long under a prior warrant and from the victim’s sexual assault kit was analyzed by an outside laboratory. Results showed very strong support that Long matched the male DNA recovered from swabs of the victim’s breasts.

Long was arrested and booked on Aug. 12. In his interview he denied knowing the victim and suggested she was framing him, though he allegedly admitted to "licking titties" during questioning to account for the DNA findings.

What's next:

He remains held on a $150,000 bond ahead of his next court date, which is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Map of where police say the assault occurred: