Chandler police officer under investigation for potential Flock camera misuse resigns, sources say

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The Brief Sources say a Chandler police officer who is under internal investigation over a potential misuse of the city's Flock automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology has resigned from their post. News of the internal investigation became public on Aug. 7. The officer's identity has not been released.



We have learned that a Chandler police officer who was allegedly involved in a controversy over a potentially improper use of the city's Flock camera system has resigned from their post.

What we know:

Two sources with the City of Chandler, including City Councilmember OD Harris, informed us of the officer's decision to resign.

The backstory:

On Aug. 7, the City of Chandler announced they will end their use of the 40 Flock cameras that were installed across the city, after an internal investigation was launched into potential misuse of the technology.

At the time, police chief Bryan Chapman declined to go into specifics, citing the ongoing investigation. He did say at the time, however, that no one’s privacy has been compromised as part of the potential misuse.

Big picture view:

Chandler is not the only Valley city recently to announce a problem with their automated license plate reader (ALPR) system.

On Aug. 10, Apache Junction Police announced that one of their officers resigned after using license plate readers improperly. The now-former officer, identified as Joshua McDaniel, and police chief Michael Pooley said they learned that McDaniel used the technology to find his wife.

A day later, on Aug. 11, Tempe Police announced that they will end license plate reader data sharing with Flock. Officials with the East Valley city said their police department has "never used Flock Safety data for any purpose other than law enforcement," and that multiple audits have not found misuse.

On Aug. 12, Surprise announced their decision to suspend their use of ALPR technology, after a recent routine audit "identified an anomaly in the use of the system."

"The City has launched an investigation into a potential violation of its ALPR policy, and a Surprise Police officer has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation can be completed," read a portion of the statement.

The other side:

Chandler Police officials have declined to identify the officer by name. They have also refused to tell us about the person's current employment status.

What's next:

We have requested the internal review records involving the officer.