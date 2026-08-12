Flagstaff flooding prompts northern Arizona weather watch as more rain approaches

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
20
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:19 PM MST until WED 10:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:25 PM MST until WED 10:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:24 PM MST until WED 11:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:45 PM MST until WED 8:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:26 PM MST until WED 8:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:56 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 PM MST, Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 8:15 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 AM MST, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Southeast Gila County, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Cave Creek/New River, Tonto Basin
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM MDT until THU 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:40 PM MST until WED 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 8:15 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Parker Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Yuma County

Flagstaff flooding prompts northern Arizona weather watch as more rain approaches

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Monsoons
Published August 12, 2026 5:02 PM MST
Published August 12, 2026 5:02 PM MST
Flagstaff streets flood after heavy monsoon rain
Flagstaff streets flood after heavy monsoon rain

Flagstaff streets flood after heavy monsoon rain

Heavy rain turned Flagstaff roads into rushing rivers, leaving northern Arizona under a flash flood watch. FOX 10's Megan Spector reports.

The Brief

    • Flagstaff residents are preparing for more severe weather after heavy rain flooded local streets and prompted a National Weather Service flash flood watch for all of Northern Arizona.
    • Parts of western Flagstaff received between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain in less than an hour, causing trash cans to float down roads and water levels to reach vehicle doors.
    • Emergency officials noted multi-million dollar flood mitigation projects are protecting burn scar areas, while the recent street flooding stems from localized ponding.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff residents are getting ready for another round of severe weather after heavy rain turned local streets into rushing rivers.

To keep everyone on high alert, the National Weather Service has a flash flood watch running for all of Northern Arizona through midnight Wednesday, Aug. 12.

What they're saying:

In a neighborhood about five minutes from downtown Flagstaff, the flooding was so severe Tuesday that the road was completely hidden beneath water.

"Oh man, it was ridiculous. Everything was completely flooded here," Flagstaff resident Joseph Clerry said.

Roads turned into rivers as the storm hit the area.

"Some of the neighbors behind here have canoes, they were out canoeing on the street," Clerry said. "The real problem is that vehicles just continue to keep driving through here after that was causing just tidal wave after tidal wave."

Flood watches issued across Arizona
Flood watches issued across Arizona

Flood watches issued across Arizona

Thunderstorms bring heavy rain threats to northeastern Phoenix and High Country regions.

The National Weather Service says parts of Flagstaff got between 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain in less than an hour Tuesday.

"Trash, trash cans floating down the road here. It was just a mess," Clerry said.

Other neighbors experienced rapidly rising water levels right outside their homes.

"Next thing I knew, it was a foot. I jumped over to my truck to move it out of the way and by the time I got to the front door it was already to the bottom of my door," Flagstaff resident Raymond Hernandez said.

More Storms on the Way:

And more rain is on the way.

"We’re going to see scattered to numerous showers to thunderstorms and many of those storms are going to be capable of producing heavy rainfall, so we are certainly concerned about an enhanced risk of flash flooding. It’s going to be active tomorrow as well," Robert Rickey with National Weather Flagstaff said.

Image 1 of 2

Neighborhood streets in Flagstaff flooded as intense rain hit the area. The National Weather Service warns of continued flash flooding risks for northern Arizona.

Big picture view:

Monsoon preps are being put to the test. Officials say multi-million dollar flood projects are holding up around burn scars, but this flooding stems from a different problem.

"It’s two completely different problems and two completely different projects. The burns scars are looking really good. This flooding that we’re seeing on the southside is not related to the burn scar completely. The water that is coming down there is not even from the burn scar area. It’s more a localized ponding issue," City of Flagstaff Emergency Manager Daniel Kelly said.

As the city continues to work on long-term projects to mitigate the localized flooding, residents are not just waiting around for the next downpour.

"I’m ready if it does. I mean we’ve bought pumps in the past if we have to pump to try to keep it moving away from the houses," Hernandez said.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Flagstaff resident Joseph Clerry, Flagstaff resident Raymond Hernandez, Robert Rickey with NWS Flagstaff, and City of Flagstaff Emergency Manager Daniel Kelly.

MonsoonsSevere WeatherNews