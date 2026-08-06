2026 Election: Hobbs leads Biggs in AARP-commissioned poll on Arizona governor's race

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The Brief A poll commissioned by AARP shows incumbent Katie Hobbs ahead in the Arizona governor's race. Amongst all likely voters, poll figures show Hobbs has an eight-point lead over Republican Andy Biggs. Biggs does, however, enjoy a lead over Hobbs among voters 50 and up, and among those without college degrees.



A new poll commissioned by AARP is giving us our first picture of the race for Arizona governor following the July primary.

By the numbers:

Figures from the poll, which was released on Aug. 6, show incumbent Katie Hobbs ahead of Republican challenger Andy Biggs by 8% amongst all likely voters.

Separately, the poll shows Hobbs has a narrowly positive image with all likely voters (45% favorable, 41% unfavorable), while Biggs has a slightly negative favorability with the same group (35% favorable, 36% unfavorable).

Dig deeper:

Per the pollsters, Hobbs' lead in the governor's race is driven by voters under the age of 50, with those between the ages of 18 and 34 favoring Hobbs by a 54-point margin. The figures also show that independent voters favor Hobbs over Biggs by a 26-point margin.

As for Biggs, the poll shows he enjoys a seven-point lead amongst voters between the ages of 50 and 67, and a 12-point lead amongst voters 65 and up.

"The race is very close among white voters and those without 4-year college degrees," pollsters wrote, with the numbers showing both Hobbs and Biggs being supported by 48% of white voters, and Biggs enjoying a two-point lead among those without a college degree.

Poll Methodology:

According to documents, AARP commissioned Republican polling firm Fabrizio Ward and Democratic polling firm Impact Research for the survey.

"The firms interviewed 913 likely voters statewide. The survey was done between July 26-28, 2026. The interviews were conducted via live interviewer on cell phone (40%) and landline (15%), as well as SMS-to-web (45%). The sample was randomly drawn from the Arizona voter list," read a portion of the document.

The margin of error, according to pollsters, is ±3.2%.