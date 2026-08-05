'I could have outrun you': Reckless driver with loaded gun, beer taunts trooper after I-17 stop

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The Brief Arizona State Troopers arrested an underage driver on Interstate 17 in Phoenix after he allegedly tailgated a patrol car at high speeds, cut between vehicles and nearly caused multiple crashes. The driver — already suspended for prior reckless driving — had a loaded, unholstered pistol on the center console and unopened beer cans behind his seat. Despite arguing he wasn't driving recklessly because he wasn't speeding, the suspect later taunted troopers during processing, claiming he was preparing to flee and could have outrun police.



A speeding driver on Interstate 17 in Phoenix learned the hard way that aggressive driving with a loaded gun, beer and a suspended license is a fast track to a jail cell.

What we know:

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested an underage driver on Tuesday after he allegedly tailgated a patrol car, nearly caused multiple crashes and boasted during booking that he could have outrun police.

According to AZDPS, a State Trooper was patrolling I-17 on Aug. 4 when a silver Honda Civic Si coupe approached it at rapid speeds from behind, weaving wildly through traffic without using turn signals. The Civic closed to within less than half a car length of the patrol car before speeding up sharply and squeezing between the trooper and a Chevy pickup truck, forcing the pickup driver to "take evasive action" to avoid a crash.

When the trooper flicked on his emergency lights to start a traffic stop, the driver accelerated again, cut into the left lane and nearly struck another car before finally slowing down and yielding near 7th Street, police said.

Repeat recklessness:

During the stop, the driver — who is under 21 — admitted to the trooper that his license was already suspended for a previous reckless driving citation issued by AZDPS. Despite the erratic maneuvers, the driver argued he could not be driving recklessly because he was not exceeding the speed limit.

Dig deeper:

He then notified the trooper of a loaded, unholstered handgun sitting in the center console right beside him, claiming other law enforcement officers had seen it before and never questioned his age. A search of the Honda revealed multiple cans of Miller High Life beer tucked behind the driver's seat.

While being booked, he reportedly stated to a Trooper, "Before you blocked me in, I was getting ready to take off and run for it. I could have outrun you."

The driver was booked into jail on charges of reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and weapons violations.

What they're saying:

"Traffic isn't the time to play with everyone's safety," AZDPS officials said Wednesday. "Give other drivers respect and space on the road, and always use your turn signals. One quick lane shift could mean loss of your vehicle, their vehicle, or even a life."

What we don't know:

State police did not identify the suspect driver.

Map of where the traffic stop occurred: