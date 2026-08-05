Arizona teens chosen for White House Patriot Games in Ohio

The Brief Two Arizona high school athletes were selected to represent the state at the White House's 2026 Patriot Games in Ohio. Eliza Anderson and Abraham Van Wie will compete against top student-athletes nationwide for a chance to win a $125,000 college scholarship. The competition begins Aug. 9 in Geneva, Ohio, with daily events streaming live on the ESPN app through the championship on Aug. 13.



Two Arizona high school athletes are packing their bags and heading to Ohio next week to represent the state on a massive national stage.

The teens were selected to compete in the White House's 2026 Patriot Games for a chance to win a $125,000 college scholarship. Out of thousands of applications nationwide, only one young man and one young woman were chosen from each state.

Selected from thousands of applicants, 17-year-old Eliza Anderson and 14-year-old Abraham Van Wie prepare for the White House's 2026 Patriot Games in Ohio.

Eliza Anderson:

Representing Arizona will be 17-year-old Eliza Anderson and 14-year-old Abraham Van Wie. Both athletes play multiple sports, have incredible drive, and inspiring stories.

For Westwood High School senior Eliza Anderson, pushing her limits is second nature. She excels at multiple sports, including tennis, swimming, and wrestling, and has placed in state for all three. Now, she is taking on a whole new challenge.

"I'm excited. I'm a little nervous, but I'm excited to go and meet all the people and just do new things and try new things," Anderson said.

The Patriot Games test everything from military obstacle courses to agility circuits. To prepare, Anderson has been working with a trainer to make sure she is ready to bring her best for Team Arizona.

"I've been doing some parkour and some dodgeball training," Anderson said.

Abraham Van Wie:

Joining her on Team Arizona is 14-year-old Abraham Van Wie. He is a rugby player, but he also enjoys juggling, singing, reciting poetry, and cooking meals. To get ready for the competition, Van Wie has been ramping up his workout regimen, relying on the physical and mental endurance he has built through rugby training.

"I love rugby because it's such a team sport and everyone's relying on each other, and it's really taught me resilience and perseverance because our legacy at that school, we haven't missed a practice through whatever weather. Like, we're out there whether it's Negative 10 or 100, 110, you know?" Van Wie said.

Van Wie decided to try out for the Patriot Games because he comes from a long line of military service. But for him, this competition is also personal.

"I have a huge legacy to uphold and represent – to kind of give back to my family because they took me in as a foster child when I was seven years old. They've taught me through everyday life hard work," Van Wie said.

How to Watch:

The Patriot Games kick off Sunday, Aug. 9 in Geneva, Ohio, and end with a special championship on Aug. 13. The daily events can be streamed live on the ESPN app.