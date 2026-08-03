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Women accused of threatening employee while robbing Mesa bank: PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 3, 2026 11:44 AM MST
Published August 3, 2026 11:44 AM MST
Leetasha Yazzie article

Leetasha Yazzie (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • 41-year-old Leetasha Yazzie was arrested for her alleged role in a bank robbery, according to Mesa Police.
    • The alleged robbery happened on July 13 at a bank near Broadway and Greenfield.
    • Yazzie is facing six charges, according to police.

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a bank robbery that happened in mid-July.

What we know:

In a statement released on Aug. 3, investigators identified the suspect as 41-year-old Leetasha Yazzie.

Police say the bank robbery happened at around 12:30 p.m. on July 13.

"Mesa Police Officers responded to a bank near Broadway Rd and Greenfield Rd after a female suspect, armed with a knife, jumped over the counter and threatened a bank employee while demanding money," read a portion of the statement.

What they're saying:

"Several customers and employees were inside the bank at the time and witnessed the incident," investigators wrote. "The bank employee reported being terrified during the robbery and believed the suspect was capable of stabbing him."

Police say about $3,515 was stolen during the robbery. They also said when Yazzie was arrested, she was found hiding in a car near the bank.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Yazzie admitted to committing the robbery during an interview.

"A search of her vehicle resulted in the recovery of stolen money and additional evidence believed to be connected to the robbery," police wrote.

What's next:

Police say Yazzie is accused of the following:

All of the charges are felonies.

Area where the bank robbery happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered form a statement released by the mesa Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMesaNews