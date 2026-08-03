Seen on TV: August 3
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Monday, August 3
Potter's Peak
- 10855 N 116th St.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85259
- https://potterspeak.com/
United Food Bank
- 358 E. Javelina Ave.
- Mesa, AZ 85210
- https://unitedfoodbank.org/
The Arizona Nutcracker
- 4910 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 111
- Phoenix, AZ 85048
- TheArizonaNutcracker.com
Arizona Highways
Wilde Wealth Management Group