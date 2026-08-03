Seen on TV: August 3

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Monday, August 3

Potter's Peak

10855 N 116th St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

https://potterspeak.com/

United Food Bank

358 E. Javelina Ave.

Mesa, AZ 85210

https://unitedfoodbank.org/

The Arizona Nutcracker

4910 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 111

Phoenix, AZ 85048

TheArizonaNutcracker.com

Arizona Highways

Wilde Wealth Management Group

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