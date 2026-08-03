Seen on TV: August 3

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Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
8
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County

Seen on TV: August 3

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published August 3, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published August 3, 2026 4:30 AM MST

PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, August 3

Potter's Peak

United Food Bank

The Arizona Nutcracker

Arizona Highways

Wilde Wealth Management Group

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews