Mesa traffic stop turns up massive haul of meth, fentanyl and cash — suspect arrested after home raid

The Brief Mesa police arrested 24-year-old Jesus Octavio Lopez-Lopez after a traffic stop on Dobson Road led to a major narcotics investigation. Officers seized over three pounds of methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, heroin and more than $5,000 in cash from his car and home. Lopez-Lopez faces multiple felony charges including drug sales and money laundering, with his bond set at $25,000.



A routine traffic stop in Mesa led police to thousands of dollars in cash and a massive drug bust involving methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, authorities said.

Jesus Octavio Lopez-Lopez (inset) was arrested after a Mesa traffic stop led police to uncover over three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and thousands in cash. (Mesa Police Department, Maricopa County)

What we know:

Mesa Police arrested 24-year-old Jesus Octavio Lopez-Lopez on Wednesday after detectives pulled him over around 7:30 p.m. near the 200 block of South Dobson Road. Lopez-Lopez is now facing multiple felony charges, including possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and money laundering.

The backstory:

According to police, detectives initially observed Lopez-Lopez commit multiple traffic violations before pulling him over July 29. During the stop, Lopez-Lopez consented to a search of his vehicle, while a Mesa Police narcotics K-9 conducted an open-air sniff and alerted to the presence of drugs. Inside the car, officers discovered cash alongside individual packages of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl powder, indicating the narcotics were prepared for sale.

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Dig deeper:

Information gathered during the traffic stop allowed detectives to secure a search warrant for Lopez-Lopez's home, where investigators uncovered additional illegal drugs, sales paraphernalia and cash. In total, police seized 1,518 grams of methamphetamine — more than three pounds — along with 96 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of heroin and $5,733 in U.S. currency.

What's next:

Lopez-Lopez was booked into jail, where he remained Friday on a $25,000. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Aug. 5.

Area of the bust: