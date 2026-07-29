Buckeye police dog sniffs out massive 210-pound meth bust on Interstate 10

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The Brief Buckeye police officers intercepted 210 pounds of methamphetamine packaged inside duffle bags during a routine traffic stop on Perryville Road near Interstate 10. Drug detection dog K9 Echo alerted officers to the vehicle during the stop, leading directly to the discovery of the massive stash. Local authorities have partnered with federal law enforcement for an ongoing investigation into the trafficking operation.



More than 200 pounds of methamphetamine are off West Valley streets after a massive traffic stop drug bust on Tuesday along Interstate 10 in Buckeye.

What we know:

The major narcotics intercept unfolded on Perryville Road near Interstate 10, where Buckeye police officers pulled over a driver for an ordinary traffic violation on July 28. What started as a routine stop quickly escalated when officers noticed suspicious signs at the scene and called in K9 Echo, a drug detection dog.

Echo, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, alerted officers to the vehicle, prompting a search that revealed multiple duffle bags crammed with 210 pounds of meth.

Buckeye Police officers discovered 210 pounds of methamphetamine packed into two large duffle bags inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on July 28. (Buckeye Police Department)

Dig deeper:

Due to the massive volume of drugs seized, Buckeye police have partnered with federal law enforcement agencies to track down where the shipment originated and where it was headed.

What they're saying:

"This is an example of great police work that prevented these dangerous drugs from being trafficked throughout our city," Buckeye police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the suspect or released details on pending charges as the federal investigation continues.

Map of the area where the traffic stop occurred: