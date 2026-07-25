Mesa man who called 911 to report finding his girlfriend dead is now charged with her murder, kidnapping

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The Brief Mesa Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle Collins on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Cierra Tellez. Collins called 911 on July 21 claiming he came home to find Tellez unresponsive and was attempting CPR, but first responders discovered she had severe injuries.



A 37-year-old Mesa man is accused of murder and kidnapping after police say he called 911 to report finding his girlfriend unresponsive inside their apartment on Tuesday.

What we know:

Kyle Collins was arrested after an investigation into the death of 36-year-old Cierra Tellez, who was found with "significant injuries" on the morning of July 21. Detectives say evidence at the scene, interviews and observations from the medical examiner quickly pointed to Collins as the primary suspect.

Timeline:

According to the Mesa Police Department, officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. to an apartment near 1st Street and Hibbert Street. Collins had called dispatchers claiming he had just returned home, found Tellez unresponsive and was trying to position her body to begin CPR.

Mesa Fire and Medical personnel arrived shortly after, but Tellez was declared dead at 11:23 a.m. Due to the severe nature of the injuries observed on her body, homicide detectives were called to take over the scene.

Dig deeper:

Investigators confirmed that Collins and Tellez lived together in the apartment and were in a relationship. They arrested him on Friday.

Collins was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder during the commission of a felony, kidnapping and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

What's next:

On Saturday, Collins was being held in jail on a $1,250,500 bond. He's due back in front of a Maricopa County judge on July 29.

Map of the area where police say the murder occurred: