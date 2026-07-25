Phoenix cold case: $7,000 reward offered in 2006 homicide of Maurice Green

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
11
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:26 PM MST until SAT 7:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 3:24 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 3:41 PM MST until SAT 6:45 PM MST, Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 5:45 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Dust Advisory
from SAT 4:24 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Dust Advisory
from SAT 4:58 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Phoenix cold case: $7,000 reward offered in 2006 homicide of Maurice Green

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Silent Witness
Published July 25, 2026 2:36 PM MST
Published July 25, 2026 2:36 PM MST
Phoenix homicide case remains unsolved 20 years later
Phoenix homicide case remains unsolved 20 years later

Phoenix homicide case remains unsolved 20 years later

Detectives and family members seek answers in a March 2006 unsolved shooting near 35th Avenue and Glenrosa. The family and Silent Witness are offering a combined reward of $7,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The Brief

    • Detectives are seeking information on the unsolved March 2006 homicide of Maurice Green, also known as Melissa.
    • Green was shot near 35th Avenue and Glenrosa in Phoenix by one of two Hispanic male suspects who fled on a bike back in 2006.
    • A $7,000 reward is available for tips leading to an arrest, combining funds from Silent Witness and the victim's family.

PHOENIX - A homicide case from March 2006 remains unsolved as investigators and family members continue searching for answers nearly 20 years later.

What we know:

Detective Mike Fischer with the Phoenix Police Department shared details regarding the cold case, emphasizing that while the public often forgets older cases over time, family members—including the victim's mother and son—continue to remember.

The backstory:

The victim, Maurice Green, was also known as Melissa on the streets to most friends. The crime occurred in the area of 35th Avenue and Glenrosa around midnight back in March 2006. 

According to authorities, two suspects described as Hispanic males were involved in the incident. One of the men pulled out a gun, shot Green, and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Now:

"And that's the only information we have at this point," Fischer said. "So hoping, we're hoping that someone remembers this case or heard something about it."

A total reward of $7,000 is being offered for information on the case. Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward, while the victim's family pitched in $5,000.

Why you should care:

Fischer noted that even the smallest piece of information can prove vital to an investigation. Members of the public frequently share details without knowing if they mean anything, which is passed directly to the assigned Phoenix detective to investigate or rule out.

"Even though it's been 20 years, we still treat it like it just occurred last night because it's an open case," Fischer said. "The detective wants to solve it, the sergeants, the whole department wants to solve it, and so does the family."

What you can do:

The $7,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with details about the case is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Map of where the 2006 incident occurred.

The Source: This information was gathered from Detective Mike Fischer with the Phoenix Police Department.

Silent WitnessCrime and Public SafetyNewsPhoenix