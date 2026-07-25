Phoenix cold case: $7,000 reward offered in 2006 homicide of Maurice Green

The Brief Detectives are seeking information on the unsolved March 2006 homicide of Maurice Green, also known as Melissa. Green was shot near 35th Avenue and Glenrosa in Phoenix by one of two Hispanic male suspects who fled on a bike back in 2006. A $7,000 reward is available for tips leading to an arrest, combining funds from Silent Witness and the victim's family.



A homicide case from March 2006 remains unsolved as investigators and family members continue searching for answers nearly 20 years later.

What we know:

Detective Mike Fischer with the Phoenix Police Department shared details regarding the cold case, emphasizing that while the public often forgets older cases over time, family members—including the victim's mother and son—continue to remember.

The backstory:

The victim, Maurice Green, was also known as Melissa on the streets to most friends. The crime occurred in the area of 35th Avenue and Glenrosa around midnight back in March 2006.

According to authorities, two suspects described as Hispanic males were involved in the incident. One of the men pulled out a gun, shot Green, and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Now:

"And that's the only information we have at this point," Fischer said. "So hoping, we're hoping that someone remembers this case or heard something about it."

A total reward of $7,000 is being offered for information on the case. Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward, while the victim's family pitched in $5,000.

Why you should care:

Fischer noted that even the smallest piece of information can prove vital to an investigation. Members of the public frequently share details without knowing if they mean anything, which is passed directly to the assigned Phoenix detective to investigate or rule out.

"Even though it's been 20 years, we still treat it like it just occurred last night because it's an open case," Fischer said. "The detective wants to solve it, the sergeants, the whole department wants to solve it, and so does the family."

What you can do:

The $7,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with details about the case is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Map of where the 2006 incident occurred.