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Suspected drunken driver slams into parked San Carlos Apache police cruiser

By
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 25, 2026 3:51 PM MST
Published July 25, 2026 3:51 PM MST

The Brief

    • An allegedly impaired 23-year-old was arrested after allegedly crashing into a parked Tribal Security vehicle with its emergency lights activated.
    • Officers responded to the collision at about 4:30 a.m. on July 25 while an officer was actively clearing debris from the roadway.
    • The suspect faces multiple charges including DUI, aggravated criminal damage, reckless driving, and endangerment.

SAN CARLOS, Ariz. - A suspected impaired driver was arrested after San Carlos Apache police say he slammed into the back of a parked cop car early Saturday morning.

What we know:

San Carlos Apache officers responded to the collision involving a Tribal Security vehicle on Aravipa Road just after 4:30 a.m. on July 25. 

The suspected impaired driver, identified as 23-year-old Artemio Upshaw, allegedly struck the parked Tribal Security car that had its emergency lights on. The officer had been removing debris from the roadway when the parked car was hit. 

"The impact caused the TS vehicle to roll down the roadway, resulting in significant damage and leaving the vehicle not driveable," the police department said. 

Dig deeper:

Upshaw was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal damage, DUI- actual physical control, reckless driving, failure to control speed, and two counts of endangerment.

Artemio Upshaw

No one was injured in the crash. 

What they're saying:

"Drinking and driving puts everyone at risk. If you choose to drink, make a plan for a sober ride home. One poor decision can change lives forever."

Map of the area of the crash.

The Source: San Carlos Apache Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNewsGila CountyGraham County