Dog found shot in Surprise seeking adoption after surgery

The Brief An injured dog named Walter is recovering after being found shot in the West Valley and brought to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control by Surprise Police. X-rays revealed a metal bullet fragment and a broken femur, requiring veterinarians to amputate Walter's leg. Walter is currently recovering in a foster home with Alison Roos while he learns to walk on three legs and searches for a permanent home.



An Arizona dog is on the road to recovery after he was found shot in the West Valley.

What they're saying:

Walter was first brought to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control earlier this month by Surprise Police. Staff at the shelter noticed Walter was limping when he arrived.

"At first we're thinking maybe he hurt his leg doing whatever, you know, running, something pretty basic, but when we did the X-rays we found that his femur was actually just cracked and completely broken and there was actually a metal fragment next to that," Kim Powell, MCACC communications supervisor, said.

That fragment was a bullet.

"He didn't have any open wounds on him so we don't know when he got shot, but at some point in his life he appeared to have been shot with something," Powell said.

Walter is spending time in a foster home recovering from a leg amputation caused by a bullet fragment.

Dig deeper:

Walter's leg had to be amputated, and now he is on his recovery journey while also searching for his forever home. In the meantime, Alison Roos will be fostering Walter.

"We get to know them more, so we get to know more about their personality, we get to know more about their habits, so we get to share with potential adopters more about them," Roos said.

"He's still learning how to walk on three legs, he's still learning how to be a dog on those three legs and going into a foster home will allow him to go through this kind of physical therapy almost," Powell said.

Staff are predicting Walter will not be waiting too long to find his family thanks to his great temperament.

"Super nice dog, like we came in and immediately fell in love with him and thought we could give him some place to go while he's recovering and hopefully someone sees him and thinks they could add him to their life," Roos said.

What you can do:

If you are interested in learning more about Walter and are considering adopting him, you can contact Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.