Arizona man convicted after knocking elderly woman unconscious at 'No Kings' protest

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The Brief A Yavapai County jury convicted 65-year-old Phillip Delaney of felony aggravated assault for attacking two elderly protesters at a Prescott Valley demonstration. Delaney confronted a 66-year-old woman and her 74-year-old husband during a "No Kings" protest on Highway 69, knocking the woman unconscious and injuring her husband. Delaney faces 3.75 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 24.



A 65-year-old Dewey man has been convicted of felony aggravated assault after attacking two elderly protesters at a political demonstration in Prescott Valley, leaving a woman unconscious with a severe concussion.

What we know:

On July 17, a Yavapai County jury found Phillip Thomas Delaney guilty of aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct following a Fourth of July incident the prior year. Prosecutors said the court proved multiple aggravating factors, including that Delaney targeted the victims out of malice due to their political affiliation.

According to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, the confrontation took place on July 4, 2025, during a "No Kings" protest along Highway 69 near Centre Court. Delaney initially called 911 to report that protesters had affixed signs to a metal railing. Witnesses said Delaney then began approaching several protesters to engage with them, but after being ignored, he cornered a 66-year-old woman and began screaming inches from her face.

When the woman raised a small protest sign in front of her face, the sign bumped the brim of Delaney's hat due to his close proximity. Delaney responded by punching the woman and shoving her backward, causing her to fall and slam her head against a metal railing. The victim lost consciousness and suffered a significant concussion.

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Dig deeper:

When the woman's 74-year-old husband jumped in to protect her, Delaney punched him in the head, leaving him with a laceration. Bystanders managed to separate Delaney, who then walked away to his vehicle.

The jury found Delaney guilty of class 4 felony aggravated assault for the attack on the woman, class 1 misdemeanor assault for striking her husband, and class 1 misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

What they're saying:

Yavapai County Attorney Dennis M. McGrane condemned the attack, stating that while he may disagree with the protesters' message, political violence will not be tolerated.

"In America, we answer speech we dislike with more speech – not with fists, threats, or violence," McGrane said. "Friday’s guilty verdict makes clear that political violence has no place in our community, regardless of who the victim is or what cause they support. My office will continue to enforce the law impartially and protect every person’s constitutional right to peacefully express their views."

What's next:

Delaney is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24. He faces probation or up to 3.75 years in Arizona State Prison for the felony charge, along with potential jail time for the misdemeanor offenses.

Map of where the confrontation occurred: