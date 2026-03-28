'No Kings': Thousands rally at protests across Phoenix area

The Brief Nationwide protests against the Trump administration were held across the countryon March 28. More than 70 "No Kings" demonstrations were scheduled on Saturday across Arizona. "No Kings" is a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration, according to the 50501 Movement.



Demonstrations against the Trump administration's policies were held across the nation on March 28, including in Arizona.

What they're saying:

SkyFOX captured the thousands who took to the streets on Saturday, from Tempe to Surprise, Chandler and other Valley cities.

"I wanted to join it because it’s, it’s everything he’s done for 10 years, and it’s time to take our democracy back," Kenny Lahrer said.

"I have been marching in downtown Phoenix since I was 26 years old," Cindy Lohbeck said. "I came to my first march down here. I’m heavily invested in our community and in being a strong herd woman, and right now. I don’t think the women are getting listened to, especially when it comes to the Epstein files."

AZ leaders respond to protests

Gov. Katie Hobbs:

"The right to free speech and to assemble is one of our fundamental freedoms that people fought and died for, so I absolutely respect people's right and ability to do that."

Rep. Andy Biggs:

"It fills my heart with joy that we live in the greatest country on earth where citizens are free to express themselves without the fear of the government silencing them."

Trump administration responds to protests

Trump administration statement on "No Kings" protests.

"The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them," said Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman.

The backstory:

"No Kings" protests were organized by Indivisible , a nonprofit coalition of political action groups, according to its website .

According to the 50501 Movement website, the organization states that the core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation. No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, the website noted.

The "No Kings" theme was arranged by the 50501 Movement . Demonstrators have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

Dig deeper:

The term "No Kings" was coined by the 50501 Movement , a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

People participate in a "No Kings" protest on March 28, 2026, in El Segundo, California. This is the third nationwide "No Kings" protest held against the Trump administration. (Photo by Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images)