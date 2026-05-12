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'Cinco': Rare jaguar spotted roaming southern Arizona mountains

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Published  May 12, 2026 11:31am MST
Wild Nature
FOX 10 Phoenix
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An adult male jaguar nicknamed "Cinco" was recently spotted on video roaming southern Arizona mountain ranges. (Russ McSpadden, Center for Biological Diversity)

The Brief

    • The Center for Biological Diversity says an adult male jaguar, nicknamed "Cinco," was spotted on video roaming the Sky Island mountain ranges in southern Arizona.
    • The wildlife group says at least nine jaguars have been seen in the Southwest since 1996.

TUCSON, Ariz. - New video shows a rare wild jaguar roaming a southern Arizona mountain range.

What we know:

The Center for Biological Diversity says the footage, recorded in March and April, shows a large adult male jaguar nicknamed "Cinco" moving through the Sky Island mountain ranges south of Tucson.

Dig deeper:

"Cinco" got his name after becoming the fifth jaguar documented by the wildlife group. Since 1996, at least nine jaguars have been seen in the Southwest. Jaguars are endangered in both the U.S. and Mexico. Wildlife officials say their future depends on cross-border conservation efforts.

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New jaguar spotted in southern Arizona, 5th documented since 2011

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What they're saying:

"I have prayed for the return of jaguars to these mountains, part of the ancestral lands of the O’odham," said Austin Nunez, chairman of the San Xavier District of the Tohono O’odham Nation. "Jaguars are protectors of the people and are a part of our spiritual life and our connection to this land. Seeing a jaguar still moving through these mountains gives me hope for future generations and reminds us of our responsibility to protect these majestic animals and the places they depend on."

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Jaguar in southern Arizona named by Tohono O'odham Nation
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Jaguar in southern Arizona named by Tohono O'odham Nation

A wild jaguar first seen crossing into southern Arizona last year has a new name chosen by the Tohono O'odham Nation. The jaguar will now be called O:had Ñu:kudam, which means "jaguar protector" in the O'odham language.

The Source: A news release from the Center for Biological Diversity

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