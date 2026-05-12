Seen on TV: May 12

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Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Pizza To The Rescue

2601 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://www.pizzatotherescuephx.com/

Phoenix Mercury home opener

Mortgage Matchup Center

201 E Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://mercury.wnba.com

Maleta Cafe

147 E. Adams St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.instagram.com/maleta.cafe/

Serrano's Mexican Restaurants

Live-streamed video