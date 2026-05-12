Seen on TV: May 12
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Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Pizza To The Rescue
- 2601 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- https://www.pizzatotherescuephx.com/
Phoenix Mercury home opener
- Mortgage Matchup Center
- 201 E Jefferson St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://mercury.wnba.com
Maleta Cafe
- 147 E. Adams St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.instagram.com/maleta.cafe/
Serrano's Mexican Restaurants