Police standoff in Glendale; Scottsdale exec sentenced for $10.7m fraud | Nightly Roundup

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From a police standoff in Glendale to why another Valley city is suspending their use of license plate readers, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

1. Suspect firing on officers amid West Valley barricade situation

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2. Shocking allegations against Peoria woman

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3. Latest on the Litchfield Park murders

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4. Scottsdale man sentenced over $10.7m embezzlement

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5. West Valley city suspends automated license plate reader use

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