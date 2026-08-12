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Police standoff in Glendale; Scottsdale exec sentenced for $10.7m fraud | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 12, 2026 6:43 PM MST
Published August 12, 2026 6:43 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From a police standoff in Glendale to why another Valley city is suspending their use of license plate readers, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

1. Suspect firing on officers amid West Valley barricade situation 

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Glendale suspect barricaded after shooting at police officers
article

Glendale suspect barricaded after shooting at police officers

A barricaded suspect fired at Glendale Police officers, striking vehicles and forcing nearby neighbors to shelter in place.

2. Shocking allegations against Peoria woman

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Peoria woman allegedly terrorized own family with rape and death threats, framed innocent doctor's husband
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Peoria woman allegedly terrorized own family with rape and death threats, framed innocent doctor's husband

Peoria police say Shelbey Fernandez sent graphic rape threats, death threats and disgusting CSAM to her own family and local church members while framing an innocent man.

3. Latest on the Litchfield Park murders

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Litchfield Park murders: Police release new details in case
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Litchfield Park murders: Police release new details in case

As police continue to look for the man who allegedly killed his mom and dad at their Litchfield Home, investigators have released new details surrounding the murders.

4. Scottsdale man sentenced over $10.7m embezzlement

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Scottsdale executive spent stolen millions on Taylor Swift, Super Bowl before $10.7M fraud unravels
article

Scottsdale executive spent stolen millions on Taylor Swift, Super Bowl before $10.7M fraud unravels

A Scottsdale finance director doctored bank statements for nearly two decades to fund an ultra-luxurious lifestyle before federal investigators caught on.

5. West Valley city suspends automated license plate reader use

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Surprise identifies 'anomaly' in use of license plate reader system, suspends use of the system
article

Surprise identifies 'anomaly' in use of license plate reader system, suspends use of the system

Surprise has joined a number of Valley cities in announcing that they will suspend their use of automated license plate readers. Police with the West Valley city say an audit found an anomaly in the use of their system.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Hot weekend expected for Phoenix
Hot weekend expected for Phoenix

Hot weekend expected for Phoenix

We are expecting temperatures to return to the triple digits later this week, with temperatures possibly reaching 107 degrees on Sunday.

Get the Full Forecast

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