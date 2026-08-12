Police standoff in Glendale; Scottsdale exec sentenced for $10.7m fraud | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a police standoff in Glendale to why another Valley city is suspending their use of license plate readers, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
1. Suspect firing on officers amid West Valley barricade situation
Featured
A barricaded suspect fired at Glendale Police officers, striking vehicles and forcing nearby neighbors to shelter in place.
2. Shocking allegations against Peoria woman
Featured
Peoria police say Shelbey Fernandez sent graphic rape threats, death threats and disgusting CSAM to her own family and local church members while framing an innocent man.
3. Latest on the Litchfield Park murders
Featured
As police continue to look for the man who allegedly killed his mom and dad at their Litchfield Home, investigators have released new details surrounding the murders.
4. Scottsdale man sentenced over $10.7m embezzlement
Featured
A Scottsdale finance director doctored bank statements for nearly two decades to fund an ultra-luxurious lifestyle before federal investigators caught on.
5. West Valley city suspends automated license plate reader use
Featured
Surprise has joined a number of Valley cities in announcing that they will suspend their use of automated license plate readers. Police with the West Valley city say an audit found an anomaly in the use of their system.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We are expecting temperatures to return to the triple digits later this week, with temperatures possibly reaching 107 degrees on Sunday.
Get the Full Forecast