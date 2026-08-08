Tucson murder suspect flees to Germany after girlfriend is found dead in apartment

The Brief A homicide suspect was arrested in Germany after a 19-year-old woman was found dead with signs of trauma in a Tucson apartment. Investigators identified 20-year-old Varun Batchigari as the suspect after he flew out of Tucson on Aug. 6 bound for Germany with plans to reach India. Authorities obtained warrants for first-degree murder and kidnapping, and Batchigari will be extradited to Arizona to face charges.



A homicide suspect was captured in Germany after Tucson officials found his teen girlfriend dead in an apartment.

What we know:

Family members of 19-year-old Julissa Rubi Salazar requested a welfare check at an apartment near North Tyndall Avenue and East Chauncey Lane. Tucson fire officials found the teen victim dead with "signs of trauma."

Tucson Police and homicide detectives identified Salazar's boyfriend, 20-year-old Varun Batchigari, as the suspect.

Suspect Flees:

Investigators said that on Aug. 6, Batchigari flew out of the Tucson airport, boarded a flight to Germany, and planned to go to his home country of India.

Overseas Capture:

Once the suspect landed in Germany, U.S. officials worked alongside federal and international officials to take Batchigari into custody. Tucson detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

What they're saying:

"The Tucson Police Department is grateful for the assistance and coordination provided by our federal and international partners, including the FBI, CBP, HSI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Munich Police Department. Their efforts were instrumental in locating Batchigari and coordinating with authorities in Germany," the Tucson Police Department said.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the homicide in Tucson were not released.

What's next:

Batchigari will be extradited to Arizona and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on the outstanding warrant.

Map of where the victim was found.