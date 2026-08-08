Canadian woman fled to Arizona after 'porch pirating' over $43K in gold and silver: Border Patrol

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The Brief Canadian national Kaileigh Hogan, 25, allegedly intercepted a victim’s $43,549 gold and silver delivery in Pennsylvania, returned her rental car and immediately boarded a flight to Arizona. Investigators used license plate readers and flight logs to track Hogan, leading federal agents to intercept her at the Lewiston, N.Y. border crossing as she attempted to flee back to Canada. Extradited to Bucks County, Pa., Hogan is currently being held on $1 million bail, facing felony counts of forgery, theft by stealing and theft by deception.



A Canadian woman who allegedly snatched over $43,000 worth of gold and silver off a Pennsylvania doorstep before making a run to Arizona is behind bars, facing a slate of felony charges on Friday after getting busted at the international border.

What we know:

Twenty-five-year-old Kaileigh Hogan, of Ontario, Canada, was arraigned on Aug. 7 in Bucks County, Pa., after a multi-agency dragnet tracked her movements across state lines and straight to the U.S.-Canada border. Police say Hogan stole a high-value FedEx package in May, fled to Arizona on a same-day flight and was eventually captured trying to cross back into her home country.

The backstory:

The investigation began on May 11 when Bensalem Township Police responded to a report of a stolen delivery containing $43,549 in precious metals. A victim's family member witnessed a woman, later identified as Hogan, sign for the incoming FedEx package on the spot, claim it was hers and drive off in a Nissan sedan.

Detectives quickly pieced together Hogan's getaway path using a network of intersection cameras, license plate readers and local surveillance footage. Investigators discovered Hogan had rented the sedan from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at Philadelphia International Airport the day prior. Right after the porch heist, police say Hogan returned the rental car to the airport and immediately boarded a flight to Arizona.

The arrest:

Knowing Hogan was in the U.S. on a Canadian visa, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for forgery, theft by stealing and theft by deception, promptly alerting U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The net closed on July 5, when federal agents intercepted Hogan trying to cross into Canada at Lewiston, N.Y. She was extradited back to Pennsylvania on July 31, where a district judge set her bail at 10% of $1 million before remanding her to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

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Dig deeper:

The arrest marks another interstate bust with Grand Canyon State ties for the small suburban Philadelphia police department, which also teamed up with U.S. Marshals out of Philadelphia last week to apprehend a Chandler man wanted on felony extortion charges.